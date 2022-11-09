ATTLEBORO -- Mayor Paul Heroux will stay on the job until he’s sworn in as the new sheriff of Bristol County, but he’ll “start the clock ticking” on a special election to pick his successor by offering a letter of resignation in the next few days.
Speaking to a group of reporters Wednesday morning outside his Newport Avenue home following his ousting of longtime incumbent Thomas Hodgson, Heroux said the key to his narrow victory over the 25-year veteran Republican was that “It was time for change,” comparing it to his defeat of seven-term incumbent Kevin Dumas in his first campaign for mayor five years ago.
Heroux said Hodgson had not called to concede but added he expects a smooth transition into the sheriff’s office in January when his six-year term begins. According to the Associated Press, Democrat Heroux defeated the incumbent 89,873 to 87,597, a margin of 50.6% to 49.4%. Hodgson reportedly conceded early Wednesday morning.
Heroux said his first priority on moving into his new post will be to “establish standards with the staff,” adding that “the first and most important thing is honesty,” and says he’ll listen to them and rely on their expertise.
But he does want to implement some of the policies he ran on, including “evidence-based programs” that measure how much recidivism is reduced and working to see how the suicide rate among inmates in the county’s jails can be lowered.
Heroux said the city elections office tells him it will take about eight to nine weeks to set up a special election for a new mayor. Heroux has just over a year left in his third two-year term.