NORTH ATTLEBORO — A brush fire on Easter Sunday burned about 10 acres in the Martin Conservation Area where the town was constructing a recreation area.
“It’s devastating to us. We’ll have to start over,” Marsha Goldstein, executive director of Keep North Attleboro Beautiful said Sunday.
She said workers from the town’s public works department and others had been clearing the area of brush and dead trees and putting down wood chips in recent days.
Goldstein said the town conservation commission was building a passive recreation area on land where the brush fire burned.
Shannon Palmer, the town’s conservation administrator, called her Sunday to tell her about the fire, Goldstein said.
The two-alarm brush fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. with area towns helping local firefighters including crews from Mansfield, Rehoboth, Plainville, Cumberland, Swansea and Lakeville.
Police blocked Old Post Road between Reservoir Street and Draper Avenue and on social media were warning motorists to avoid the area.
Area firefighters have been battling a number of brush fires this spring. They say the ground is dry due to the lack of snow this winter and rain.