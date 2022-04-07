To the editor:
Re: “Florida: Where the gov always thinks he knows best,” by Larry Ruark (column, April 5):
In the headline of his recent column, Sun Chronicle columnist Larry Ruark claims that Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill is simply the result of Gov. Ron DeSantis imposing what he thinks is best. Quite the contrary.
I suspect the governor, like many others, is motivated and guided by their belief in God as our creator, and as the one who has set the terms and conditions of our existence.
They believe that God has revealed those things in Holy Scriptures. In the Bible, it’s God who has defined gender, marriage, sexuality, the uniqueness of the creation of man and woman, the privileges, duties and rights of parents, and the ultimate issues of life and death … not man. This is why, as Ruark writes that “Almost all of the opposition to anything LGBTQ in schools appears to be religion-based.”
The truth of the matter is quite the opposite to Ruark’s claim. Those who ignore what God has clearly declared are like those in the days of the Biblical judges where, “everyone did what was right in his own eyes” (Judges 21:25).
One also thinks of Pharoah who, when confronted with God’s word given through his messengers, Moses and Aaron, arrogantly responded, “Who is the Lord, that I should obey His voice …?” (Exodus 5:2). In his persistent stubborn opposition, Pharoah ultimately got his answer in the form of judgment.
Rev. Paul Wanamaker
Norton