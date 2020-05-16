Jaclyn Tenaglia misses the days of having fun with her boyfriend, Nathan, and his daughter, Autumn, that weren’t so long ago, but feel as though they were.
One of the last photos in the North Attleboro resident’s phone was of the group on an outing to the Museum of Science in Boston on Feb. 29. Holders of a family season pass to the Roger Williams Zoo, a gift from Tenaglia’s mother, gained them entry to the museum for free. They visited the Providence zoo the following day, too.
“Looking back, it makes me feel sad and overwhelmingly anxious,” Tenaglia said. “I miss going out and doing things with them.”
Tenaglia is a new nurse, just having graduated last year. Now, she works in the COVID-19 unit at Norwood Hospital.
“I haven’t even been a nurse for a full year yet,” she said. “I was so excited to be a nurse, but never in a million years did I think I’d be caring for patients during a global pandemic.”
— JESSICA ZANDAN
