Address: 22 Virginia Ave.
Age: 47
Marital status: Married
Number of children: Two
Occupation: Director of Technology, Whitman-Hanson Regional School District
Education: Master of education in curriculum and instructional technology and bachelor’s degree in elementary education, Framingham State University
Political party: Republican
Political experience: None
Top priority: My top priority is to collaborate with my fellow school committee members and the administration to provide students with the best overall learning experience and make sure our staff has the necessary resources to implement that experience.
What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): Sixteen years of North schools knowledge and 25 years as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal, transportation director and technology director would help me.
Most admired living political figure: Former Gov. Charlie Baker
Why you admire him: Baker, a Republican, served successfully as governor from 2015-2023 in a blue state because he was able to reach across the aisle and find common ground on issues. Regardless of political affiliation, we need to find solutions to problems by working collaboratively.
James Gideon Gaudette