James “Jay” DiLisio, 46, 1400 Commerce Way
Family: Married, one child
Occupation: Acting mayor of Attleboro
Education: Bachelor's degree Westfield State University
Political party: Republican
Political experience: Current acting mayor, former president Attleboro Municipal Council, five-term at-large city councilor, former chair of budget and appropriations
Most admired living political leader and why:: Former Gov. Charlie Baker. While in office Gov. Baker, a pro-business, moderate Republican and fiscal conservative, demonstrated excellent leadership skills and made decisions that were in the best interest of the budget and the citizens of the state.
Top priority: Protecting the taxpayer by crafting and delivering a balanced budget. I am currently meeting with department heads to craft and balance the 2024 budget, ensuring it is delivered on time to the municipal council.