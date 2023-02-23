James “Jay” DiLisio, 46, 1400 Commerce Way

Family: Married, one child

Occupation: Acting mayor of Attleboro

Education: Bachelor’s degree, Westfield State University

Political party: Republican

Political experience: Current acting mayor, former president Attleboro Municipal Council, five-term at-large city councilor, former chair of budget and appropriations

Most admired living political leader and why: Former Gov. Charlie Baker. “While in office Gov. Baker, a pro-business, moderate Republican and fiscal conservative, demonstrated excellent leadership skills and made decisions that were in the best interest of the budget and the citizens of the state.”

Top priority: “Protecting the taxpayer by crafting and delivering a balanced budget. I am currently meeting with department heads to craft and balance the 2024 budget, ensuring it is delivered on time to the municipal council.”