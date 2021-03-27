Fifty years is nothing to shake a stick at — just ask any couple blessed enough to celebrate a golden anniversary. So it’s hardly surprising The Sun Chronicle’s 50th anniversary has attracted sufficient interest to warrant publication of a special keepsake edition — and give a bunch of semi-retired columnists a new soapbox to wax nostalgic about the past.
That’s hardly surprising either. The working lives of most journalists are peppered with milestone moments, with each subsequent news cycle serving up the kind of uniquely personal stories that backbone any local news franchise.
I’ve had plenty of such moments during my time as a weekly newspaper editor and, ultimately, as publisher of The Sun Chronicle — both distinctions, by the way, also held by my great friend and former boss, Rusty D’Arconte.
But none of it could have been possible without continued support from upper management — in this case, Rusty’s predecessor as publisher, the late Paul Rixon — as well as committed ownership willing to step up and invest in community journalism.
That commitment was on full display back in 1987, when Rixon convinced Howard Brown — president of United Communications Corp. of Kenosha, Wisconsin, which 15 years earlier had purchased then merged The Attleboro Sun and North Attleboro Chronicle — The Foxboro Reporter would be a logical acquisition.
Rixon believed this because The Sun Chronicle circulated in Foxboro, and vied with the local weekly (as well as the Patriot Ledger) for both readers and advertising dollars. Theirs was a spirited competition, back when good journalism was a profitable endeavor, even in a small town like Foxboro.
Founded in 1884, The Foxboro Reporter was then owned by The Foxboro Company, a global leader in control instrumentation and the town’s largest employer, which had operated the local paper for 62 years.
It had been a great marriage, and for decades helped the company cement a legacy of local stewardship. But as emerging technologies in the process controls sector eroded market share, controlling family interests were persuaded to sell off the newspaper and — several years later — the company itself.
Problem was, the 1987 offer from United Communications Corp. was the lowest of three competing bids. Had members of the Bristol family, the company’s second- and third-generation owners, simply wanted to maximize profits, they surely would have accepted a higher tender.
Instead, they listened to Jack Authelet, longtime editor of the paper, and the late Vin Igo, whose unique role as Foxboro Company liaison in Foxboro complemented his duties as photographer and sports columnist.
Authelet and Igo both knew Paul Rixon personally (the weekly paper was then being printed under contract at the Attleboro plant), and felt certain that Foxboro’s interests would be best served by The Sun Chronicle’s brand of community journalism.
With the sale thus consummated, Rixon made a key decision of his own. Rather than folding the Foxboro weekly into the flagship daily, reducing costs and boosting profits, he would continue to operate the two newspapers, now under common ownership, as competitors — with separate editorial and even (for a time) production staffs.
Of course, those were heady times in the newspaper business, before the disruption and fragmentation of media channels (i.e., newspapers) and subsequent introduction of digital and social media technologies. The prodigious financial challenges facing today’s media owners — including Triboro Massachusetts News Media, which three years ago acquired The Sun Chronicle from United Communications Corp. — are otherworldly by comparison.
That’s why I’m especially proud of the way Executive Editor Craig Borges and his team have persevered, and even flourished, in the face of adversity — partnering with Triboro to continue the same tradition of community journalism which has been a mainstay at 34 South Main St. for the last half-century.
No serious observer would suggest The Sun Chronicle is as robust today as it was 50 years ago (or even five, for that matter). But in countless ways both large and small, the organization continues to report on the comings and goings, serving up information about local government and telling the stories of ordinary folks whose hopes, dreams and aspirations provide a running narrative for our times.
Even in a media environment like this one, it’s an accomplishment worth celebrating.
