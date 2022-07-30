After a two-year pandemic pause where outreach was virtual, Jehovah’s Witnesses are back on area streets with their public ministry.
If you happen to be visiting the Attleboro train station, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: Jehovah’s Witnesses standing next to colorful carts featuring Bible-based literature, greeting other passersby.
Thousands of the carts will be rolling down the streets of communities across the world as Jehovah’s Witnesses recommence their global public preaching work.
“Our wait is over!” said Daniel Sideris, Jehovah’s Witnesses spokesperson for Massachusetts. “People are approaching the literature carts, some with tears in their eyes, thanking us for coming back. It is gratifying to offer comfort from the Scriptures in person again, especially during such difficult times.”
While the organization is not yet back to knocking on doors, local congregations have also resumed free, in-person Bible studies along with personal visits to those who have invited them back to their homes.
“While we understand that the pandemic is not over, we are entering into a phase of learning to live with COVID,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses.
“We are sensitive to the risks that still face our communities and our volunteers, which is why we will not resume door-to-door ministry at this time,” he added.
Mobile displays of Bible-based literature have been part of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ public ministry in the U.S. since 2011.
While “cart witnessing” began in large metropolitan areas around the world, the practice quickly spread to the tens of thousands of smaller communities, becoming a fixture in rail and bus stations, airports, harbors and main streets.
To learn more about Jehovah’s Witnesses, their history, beliefs and activities, visit jw.org, featuring content in more than 1,000 languages.