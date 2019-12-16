Forty years ago this Sunday, just three days before Christmas, a small taproom opened with little fanfare behind the Mansfield House of Pizza on North Main Street.
Named Jimmy’s Pub after Demitrios “Jimmy” Pantos – who along with his wife, Mary, owned the House of Pizza – the new establishment was operated by his son, George, who until then had been studying to become an accountant.
“My grandmother said, ‘Don’t do it’,” Pantos recalled of the decision to launch the new business just before Christmas. “She wanted me to wait until after the holidays. I really wanted to get things rolling.
“But I had absolutely no idea what I was doing – none.”
Much has happened since those modest beginnings. Mansfield and Foxboro – linked by history, geography and, in many cases, by family – have grown and prospered in ways that prior generations scarcely could have imagined.
Landmark industries, like The Foxboro Company and Merckens chocolate factory, are gone – the latter, like the former Foxboro State Hospital campus, being repurposed as housing. Downtown Mansfield, in particular, is experiencing a remarkable boom, driven by the proximity to commuter rail.
But amid this rapidly chaging suburban landscape, Jimmy’s Pub & Restaurant has endured – spanning different eras, outlasting competitors and becoming part of the social fabric connecting both communities.
“In the blink of an eye it’s 40 years later,” Pantos said this week, reflecting on four decades as a local restaurateur. “It’s been a great business and I’ve loved every minute of it.”
Well, maybe not every minute. Back in the summer of 1979, Pantos was a 22-year-old accounting major who quit his studies to help his parents, then overwhelmed after expanding their Mansfield franchise with House of Pizza storefronts in Foxboro, Sharon and Norton.
He was less than enamored by his brief immersion in the retail food business.
“Like that old commercial said, it was like getting up every morning to make the donuts,” Pantos said with distaste.
As a compromise, his father suggested they apply for a liquor license and open a small pub sharing the same kitchen (and menu) as the pizza shop. George subsequently obtained a $50,000 credit line and the genesis for Jimmy’s Pub was born.
It was a seat-of-the-pants operation, for sure. Architectural drawings for the original pub were sketched out on four cocktail napkins, Pantos said. But the concept and rough dimensions were sufficient for Waldo Cruickshank, Foxboro’s building inspector, who was hired to build the original bar and seating area.
Some of Cruickshank’s original work still remains today, although the pub was expanded and modernized a decade later – with a spacious new dining area to facilitate a growing function business. The menu, too, has been periodically upgraded (the next overhaul is due in January), and now reflects more sophisticated choices along with sandwiches and pizzas.
More recently, Pantos has embraced the craft beer movement, and at any given time has upwards of a dozen selections on tap.
Not surprisingly, the restaurant reflects the personality, and idiosyncrasies, of its owner – unstinting, unpretentious, unrepentant. And like the fictionalized Boston bar, Cheers, most patrons really do know each other’s names – and those of the staff as well.
“This is my place,” he said, scanning the original bar and step-down seating area. “This is my family room. We’re not run by an executive board in New York.”
The restaurant’s longevity is a testament to Pantos’ perseverance, tenacity and work ethic. But there were sacrifices and anxious moments – none more worrisome than the grand openings at Mansfield Crossing and Patriot Place, which initially siphoned off business and put a serious crimp in revenue.
“That was the hardest year, without question,” he recalled. “But what do you do? You hunker down and hold on. We were true to ourselves, and in time most of our customers came back.”
In recent years, Pantos said small businesses in general – and particularly in the food service sector – have been challenged by minimum wage increases, as well as what he views as an intrusive regulatory presence.
“Minimum wage was never meant to be a living wage,” he said. “It’s a cost that has to be passed on to the customer.”
Through it all, good times and bad, Pantos remains indebted to his wife – Eileen (McNabb), a 1977 Foxboro High School graduate, who periodically assisted in the family business while serving as primary caregiver for the couple’s four (now adult) children – all of whom also worked at Jimmy’s.
“People think this business is easy,” he observed. “I always tell them to come here and work for a week. My wife has been very understanding.”
Known for his outsized personality, Pantos has always enjoyed the company of others who share that same quality. He chuckled while recalling two of his early regulars from Foxboro: Robert Van Blarcom, a retired chief petty officer who lived on East Belcher Road, and Albert Pignato, a Foxboro Company pipefitter living on Morse Street.
“One was a Republican and one was a Democrat,” he recalls. “They would be in here at the bar and refused to speak to each other.”
Given all he has put into the business, Pantos considers Sunday’s anniversary bittersweet in one crucial respect – none of his four children are interested in succeeding him.
“What’s going to happen with this business? I don’t know,” he said with emotion. “But I think my mom and dad would be proud of what’s happened here. They gave their son an opportunity and their son ran with it.”
