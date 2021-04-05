Age 72; 9 Mt. Hope St.
Employment: North Attleboro retiree
Education: Public administration/business management
Previous political experience: RTM Member, chair of Finance Committee, chair of Personnel Board, Financial Team, CIP Committee, Safety Committee, interim veterans agent, interim Building Department head, assistant to town administrator, interim town administrator
Family: Married to Richard Cathcart, three children
Question 1: In my opinion, the charter has provided an effort to streamline government an increase in transparency and accountability. I think there is much more work to be done and I look forward to the findings of the Charter Review Committee when their report is submitted. In hindsight, the first term for the new council should have included an additional transition year.
Question 2: The town manager has proposed initiatives that are needed and will bring efficiencies currently lacking in some of the departments. I am absolutely in favor of moving Solid Waste to the DPW. The assessors’ re-organization will provide a higher quality of service to the residents and provide more opportunity for accuracy and accountability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.