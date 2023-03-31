Address: 73 Oak St.
Age: 28
Marital status: Single
Number of children: None
Occupation: Veterans benefits paralegal (and hold a second job at the Stop & Shop service desk)
Education: Bachelor’s degree in government, University of Maryland, College Park (2016), North Attleboro High School (2012)
Political party: Democrat
Political experience: North Attleboro School Committee 2019-2022, Sept. 2022-present (second term appointed to fill Jim McKenna’s term)
Top priority: Balancing the need for growth and economic development with the interests and needs of those already in town.
What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): Work with other members to increase opportunities for public engagement and with state and federal leaders to bring in grants and other funding for infrastructure.
Most admired living political figure: Jimmy Carter
Why you admire him: He may not have been a great president, but he always was straight with the public and did what he truly felt was right for America. That’s rare these days, not to mention all he has done after the presidency for those who are less fortunate.
John Costello