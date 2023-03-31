Address: 40 Parmenter Lane
Age: 47
Marital status: Married
Number of children: Grace (18) and Jack (15)
Occupation: Attorney
Education: Boston University School of Law, Westfield State University
Political party: Republican
Political experience: Currently, Town Council Vice President and chair of the Finance Subcommittee; formerly, Town Council, Election Commissioner and RTM.
Top priority: Economic development
What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): Through budgeting, tax policy and reviewing zoning throughout the town, we can make it an attractive place for new business to help protect residential taxpayers.
Most admired living political figure: I no longer admire political figures.
Why you admire them: I believe both parties are more concerned with gaining electoral advantages than solving our nation’s problems. I look up to our local volunteers who serve out of a sense of duty and meet the needs of our residents on the ground.
John D. Simmons