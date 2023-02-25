John Davis, 58, 439 Lindsey St.
Family: Married, no children
Occupation: Small business owner
Education: Graduate of Attleboro High School; took course at Rhode Island Community College
Political party: Democrat
Political experience: Municipal planning board, chair city charter review committee, commissioner of the regional planning authority, eight years as city councilor
Most admired living political leader and why: Former state Rep. Steve Karol for his “professionalism and the ability to have a positive impact on public policy for years after leaving elected office.”
Top priority: “Work with the city council to ensure that we improve our basic infrastructure like roads, sidewalks and water supply.”