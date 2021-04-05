Age 66; 34 Donald Tennant Circle
Employment: Instructor for the National Safety Council
Education: Bachelor’s in education
Previous political experience: RTM member for Precent 7, 1994-2019; Bylaw study Committee and chairman, 2005-2015; member of the Board of Health, 2007-2021, serving as chairman for four years; Charter Review Committee member, 2020-2021; Rules Subcommittee, 2020-2021
Family: Married to wife Kim for 40 years; daughters and two grandchildren.
Question 1: The Charter Review Committee, on which I serve, has conducted public interviews with many people who are associated with town government... Given the charter is barely two years old, we find people are still trying to adjust to the change and assimilate. The vast and clear majority of people we have interviewed believe the charter has improved government operations. Personally I think having the town manager serving as the executive branch of the government has been the most positive aspect of the charter. At this time, I don’t support any changes to the charter because it is simply too early. I think we will have a far better view on how it’s working when it issues its next report in 2025.
Question 2: I am in favor of the realignments that the town manager is proposing. He has been on the job for one year and he has had to deal with the pandemic. It has been an extraordinary time for town hall and everyone in the community. He is making the necessary changes in those departments to make them more efficient for the town. It’s the type of step the charter envisioned and provided for, and I am glad it did.
