Age 45; 40 Parmenter Lane
Employment: Lawyer and founding partner of Law Office of Weiner Jackson & Simmons, P.C.
Education: Westfield State College, Boston University School of Law
Previous political experience: RTM member, Election Commission, Town Council and Rules Subcommittee, Finance Subcommittee, Economic Development and Sustainability Subcommittee, representative to the School Committee
Family: Lori Tasker Simmons — married since 2002. Children: Grace Simmons sophomore at North Attleboro High School and Jack Simmons, eighth grade at North Attleboro Middle School.
Question 1: The charter has successfully streamlined our town government leading to more efficiency and accountability. The Town Council, as the town’s legislative branch, is able to deal with issues in a timely manner leading to improved service for our residents. I think it is too early to know what revisions, if any need to be made. After the first transition we should have a better idea of what may need to be tweaked.
Question 2: The vast majority of towns in Massachusetts have solid waste as part of the DPW and this will, along with other realignments, lead to a more efficient delivery of service. Realignment with an eye towards a more efficient cost effective government was a key goal of the charter. Town Manager Michael Borg has my full support for his realignment plans.
