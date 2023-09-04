Jokes, jabs and denials: Trump’s winning strategy
To the editor:
For the MAGA diehards. it’s hard to detox from seven years of Trumpian antics, whining, withering insults and outrageous lies. There is this irresistible pull to attend rallies as inexpensive entertainment and also be provided an opportunity to show off your Trumpian themed swag, and mingle with strangers who share in your devotion and adoration, unlike so many of your friends and relatives from whom you are alienated.
And all doubts can be dispelled by tuning into various right wing newscasters, bloggers and internet alternate facts promoters.
The mounting indictments are far too many and so confusing, and as a result,in their minds, it is really a well-coordinated conspiracy to prevent Trump from regaining the presidency. For them it’s easy to be persuaded that if Trump were guilty of these crimes why did it take so long for the indictments and so coincidentally close to his announced candidacy.
When you add the corroborating comments from so many Republican candidates for the presidency — and other political officials — that Donald Trump is being persecuted, it’s so easy to remain convinced that he is an innocent victim.
Even those more enlightened supporters who begrudgingly admit his criminal and corruptive actions are attracted to the “what about Hunter Biden’s alleged crimes,” responses. Lopsided equivalency arguments hold enormous sway with MAGA supporters and the opportunistic legislators, lawyers and media personalities.
Rather than digesting and seriously considering the existential threat to our constitutional, if imperfect, system, it is far more satisfying to clap, cheer and sneer.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth