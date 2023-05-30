Jonathan Tavares
AGE: 29
ADDRESS: 7 Gardner Ave.
MARITAL STATUS: Married
CHILDREN: Five
OCCUPATION: Lawyer and real estate agent
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in business finance, law degree
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: None
POLITICAL PARTY: Republican
MOST ADMIRED LIVING POLITICAL FIGURE AND WHY: Former state Representative and Attleboro City Councilor John Lepper. “He was a true public servant. In middle school, I was personally impacted by his efforts to educate students about local government and civic involvement.”
TOP GOAL IF ELECTED: Responsible fiscal management of hard earned taxpayer dollars.
HOW WOULD YOU ACHIEVE THAT GOAL: Work with the city council and city administration to establish sustainable long-term financial solutions to fund city services.