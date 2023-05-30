Jonathan Tavares

AGE: 29

ADDRESS: 7 Gardner Ave.

MARITAL STATUS: Married

CHILDREN: Five

OCCUPATION: Lawyer and real estate agent

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in business finance, law degree

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: None

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

MOST ADMIRED LIVING POLITICAL FIGURE AND WHY: Former state Representative and Attleboro City Councilor John Lepper. “He was a true public servant. In middle school, I was personally impacted by his efforts to educate students about local government and civic involvement.”

TOP GOAL IF ELECTED: Responsible fiscal management of hard earned taxpayer dollars.

HOW WOULD YOU ACHIEVE THAT GOAL: Work with the city council and city administration to establish sustainable long-term financial solutions to fund city services.