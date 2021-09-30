Joseph Lawrence Fauteux, 94, of North Attleboro, MA passed away peacefully on August 31, 2021, at Christopher Heights in Attleboro, MA.
He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Jane (LaBonte) Fauteux whom he married on June 16, 1962, and who died on December 6, 2017.
Born in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts on July 21, 1927, he was a son of the late James Fauteux and the late June (McCra) Fauteux.
Mr. Fauteux was a career military man having served in the United States Navy for many years.
Following his military service, Mr. Fauteux worked for the Town of North Attleboro as a custodian in the North Attleboro school department.
He enjoyed growing, cultivating and harvesting tomatoes.
He was a communicant of the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish – Sacred Heart in North Attleboro.
Mr. Fauteux leaves his son: James Hagerty and his wife, Christine (Bouffard) Hagerty of North Attleboro, MA; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
He was the father of the late Stephen Joseph Hagerty and his late wife, Jo-Ann (Burns) Hagerty and brother of the late June DeMeo.
Visitation has been respectfully omitted.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a committal service with Military Honors on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at the Massachsuetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA.
Inurnment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Mr. Fauteux may be made to any Disabled American Veterans chapter.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
