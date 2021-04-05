Age 41; 485 Hoppin Hill Ave.
Employment: VMware — IT channel executive
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Colby College; master’s in business administration, Babson
Previous political experience: Town Council vice president and chairman of Finance Subcommittee, Board of Selectmen, Finance Committee, Representative Town Meeting
Family: Wife Cassandra, Children Isabella (11), Noah (9), Julianna (7), Evan (5), Lucky (dog), and seven chickens
Question 1: The increased frequency of meetings (2X / month) for council enables decisions and actions to be made much more quickly, and flexibly, when compared to the old form of government (3X / year). On the flip side, there are now far fewer people involved in decision making which may limit diversity of ideas.
Question 2: I delivered a favorable recommendation from Finance Committee to council to support the proposed changes to the assessors office as it was effectively cost neutral, and will improve service quality/accuracy substantially. I will only be supportive of additional changes if a strong business case shows that the benefits significantly outweigh the costs.
