Justin Paré

Address: Connie Lane

Age: 43

Marital status: Married

Number of children: Four (ages 7, 9, 11, 13)

Occupation: VMware Worldwide Partner Organization, sales strategy and planning

Education: Master’s of business administration, Babson; bachelor’s degree, Colby College

Political party: Independent

Political experience: Currently North Attleboro Town Council President and Ex-Officio School Committee Member; formerly Town Council Vice President and Chair of the Finance Committee, Board of Selectmen, Finance Committee and RTM Member

Top priority: Town infrastructure and service level enhancements for residents of all ages and means.

What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): Partner with councilors, the town manager, and federal/state reps on strategic investments in infrastructure and improved services based on sustainable, long-term vision and planning.

Most admired living political figure: The North Attleboro Town Council Members

Why you admire them: The Town Council is a non-partisan group of residents, who are unpaid volunteers, giving their time, energy, skills and passion in service to our town.

