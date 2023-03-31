Address: Connie Lane
Age: 43
Marital status: Married
Number of children: Four (ages 7, 9, 11, 13)
Occupation: VMware Worldwide Partner Organization, sales strategy and planning
Education: Master’s of business administration, Babson; bachelor’s degree, Colby College
Political party: Independent
Political experience: Currently North Attleboro Town Council President and Ex-Officio School Committee Member; formerly Town Council Vice President and Chair of the Finance Committee, Board of Selectmen, Finance Committee and RTM Member
Top priority: Town infrastructure and service level enhancements for residents of all ages and means.
What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): Partner with councilors, the town manager, and federal/state reps on strategic investments in infrastructure and improved services based on sustainable, long-term vision and planning.
Most admired living political figure: The North Attleboro Town Council Members
Why you admire them: The Town Council is a non-partisan group of residents, who are unpaid volunteers, giving their time, energy, skills and passion in service to our town.
Justin Paré