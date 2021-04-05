Age 42; 111 Cranberry Road

Employment: Senior manager at MEDITECH

Education: Bachelor’s degree in chemistry/math, Providence College; master’s degree in project and program management, Brandeis University

Previous political experience: Former RTM and Finance Committee member, current town councilor

Family: Married with five boys

Question 1: I believe the new town manager position has served us well so far. I also feel the budget timeline, with early communication between the council and the departments, helps bring transparency to the process and facilitates conversation and full town planning.

Question 2: The changes being made to the assessors office are a positive move for the town. These changes respond to frustrations felt throughout the town and will allow residents better insight to the annual evaluation process. The department will also have an increased ability to address concerns throughout the year.

