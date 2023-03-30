Address: 111 Cranberry Road
Age: 44
Marital status: Married
Number of children: Five
Occupation: Dartmouth Health IT
Education: Bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Providence College, master’s degree in project management from Brandeis University
Political party: Democrat
Political experience: Former RTM and Finance Committee, current Town Councilor, member of the Finance Subcommittee and Chair of the Rules Subcommittee
Top priority: Special education
What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): My top priority is ensuring we have enough support for all the students in the district, including those in special education.
Most admired living political figure: All town residents who continue to volunteer for our boards and committees.
Why you admire them: Policy can affect us at every level, but I firmly believe those who volunteer their time at a local level make the biggest impact.
Kathleen Prescott