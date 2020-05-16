Katie Ventola

Last Christmas, Katie and Keith Ventola of Attleboro decided all the gifts they gave their parents would have a theme of “presence not presents.”
It started with a family trip to Disney on Ice and Providence Coal Fired Pizza in December with Katie’s mother, Monica Bourgette, and the Ventola’s daughters, Hannah and Natalie, a kindergartener and a second grader, respectively, at Attleboro’s Thacher Elementary School.
It continued in early March with a trip to see the Blue Man Group in Boston with Katie’s father and stepmother, John and Gail Bourgette, of South Attleboro. The group enjoyed lunch at Abby Lane in Boston’s Theater District as well.
“One week later, after a beautiful afternoon of lunch in the city and the show, we were locked down,” Katie said. “I haven’t physically hugged either of them since this day, which has been very difficult for such a close family.”
The family has seen each other, though, driving by houses, during a socially distant outdoor Easter egg hunt in John and Gail’s backyard on the holiday, and sitting outside, apart, on the grass to connect, Katie said.
Both Katie and Keith continue to work full time: Katie remotely in human resources for CVS Health, and Keith outside as an operations manager for Natural Lawn of America. In addition, Katie is helping the couple’s daughters keep up with school work and is on puppy duty.
“Ironically, we rescued our new puppy, Molly, the weekend before COVID,” Katie said.
And the family has one gift that likely won’t come to pass. They had planned to head north to New Hampshire this summer for a trip to Story Land and a stay at a rented cottage in Bartlett, N.H., with Keith’s parents, JoAnn and Philip Ventola.
“(We’ll) find a new way to be present with each other,” Katie said. “More valuable now in hindsight than we’d ever imagined.”
— JESSICA ZANDAN
