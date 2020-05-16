When the Seekonk High School Drama Club learned March 12 that school was set to be canceled, there were tears.
The club had been working on its spring production, “Mamma Mia,” since the second week of January. The show was set to run March 20-22.
Some of those tears flowed from Seekonk High senior Bailey Adams, 18, who was the student director for the production, and her mother Kelly Adams.
“We had been hearing all day at work about schools closing down for a few weeks,” Kelly said via email. “So when the secretary told me I had a call, I dreaded picking the phone up because I knew it would be Bailey on the other end.
“When I picked up the phone, I couldn’t understand a single word Bailey said because she was crying.”
Kelly said the club had planned on having a long rehearsal that day to prepare for the following week’s show, so she texted Bailey to find out if she could come to watch some of the rehearsal.
After a suggestion from the show’s faculty director, some quick phone calls and impromptu planning, the drama club ran the show at 6:30 that night for the parents of those in the production. The actors didn’t have microphones, there were some missing props and only the music director was present, so there was no band playing the music.
“There were about 40 (parents) in the auditorium,” Kelly said. “It was wonderful to watch.
“It was the first time they had run the entire show from start to finish.”
After the show, the cast and crew gathered for this photo, happy that after all their hard work and long hours, they were able to run it for at least one audience.
“The tears had been cried earlier in the afternoon,” Kelly said.
Kelly says Bailey is finishing up her classes online, as is her sister Kendra, a senior at Stonehill College, and hopes that graduations will be able to take place at some point.
“As a parent, you look forward to watching your children reach all these milestones that they have been working so hard for,” she said. “It hurts to see them miss out on all of these things.
“There have been a lot of tears in our household since this all began, mostly by me.”
— JESSICA ZANDAN
