Zoe Reed, a second grader at Thacher Elementary School in Attleboro, attended the Blue STEAM event at Attleboro High School on the evening of March 12.
There, she was given a container, some dirt and a few seeds, which she and her mother, Kelly Reed, planted the following morning. Later that day, schools were closed due to the coronavirus.
Since then, Zoe has been dutifully caring for her seeds every day.
“She was so excited to see the first sprouts come up,” Kelly said. “We’ve actually made it into a project where she takes a picture of the container each day so we can track the plants’ development.”
Kelly, who works as the English Department Coordinator at Attleboro High, says that Zoe has been doing well since the shutdown started, but misses school and her friends. She even understood when her birthday party had to be canceled.
“She took it like a trooper,” Kelly said. “I think I was more upset than she was.”
Kelly said it helps that she has her older brother, Malcolm, 10, pal around with and that she’s been keeping in touch with friends through video chat. And, of course, she’s been keeping up with school work.
While the shutdown has been difficult, Kelly said her family has been fortunate to stay healthy and that she and her husband Tobey, a criminal justice teacher in AHS’ legal and protective services program, were not in danger of losing their jobs.
“School has been all we think about,” she said.
