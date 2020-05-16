When Kerri Delpape’s family posed for this photo on March 8 celebrating her mother-in-law’s 70th birthday, they had no idea it would be the last time they’d get to see each other.
“This was literally the last time we were all together,” she said. “That was the last time we hugged her.”
The her is Susan Warzycha, “Gaga” to her grandchildren. Warzycha’s family rented a house for the weekend in New Hampshire to mark her special day and had brunch at the White Mountain Inn in North Conway.
In attendance were Delpape and her husband Michael of North Attleboro, along with their children, Andrew and Kendall; John and Laurie Regan, and their children Maddie and Jack, of Norton; Tracy and Dave Moura, and their children Matt and Katie, of Rehoboth; Joey and Kara Warzycha of Rehoboth, and Susan’s long-time partner Alfred Delpape of Seekonk.
Since they can’t see each other in person, the family has been keeping in touch with Zoom and has celebrated a few of Susan’s grandchildren’s birthdays and John Regan’s 50th birthday that way.
Delpape is a fourth-grade teacher in Attleboro, and when she isn’t teaching her 25 students, she’s homeschooling her pre-kindergartener and first grader.
“We’ve been making it work,” she said. “Lots of bike rides and walks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.