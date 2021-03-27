Some came from all over America — Wisconsin, South Dakota, Vermont, Pennsylvania. And some were local.
These seven individuals were key figures in the founding of The Sun Chronicle on March 1, 1971 and the early development of the newspaper.
Howard Brown
Though born in Chicago, Brown was a pillar of Kenosha, Wis. His first taste of journalism was as a foreign correspondent for the Chicago Sun-Times, and he later became publisher of his family-owned newspaper, the Kenosha News. In 1969, Brown visited Massachusetts to decide whether his small media company, United Communications Corp., would buy three small dailies. While there, he visited an acquaintance, Attleboro Sun Publisher Guy DeVany, who convinced him to buy his newspaper. Not long after, United Communications also bought The Evening Chronicle of North Attleboro and in March 1971 merged the two dailies. Over the years, Brown was willing to pour resources into The Sun Chronicle to help the newspaper expand. “Howard was a rare kind of publisher in that he was a journalist first and he thought like a reporter,” said Ray Carlsen, former head of a newspaper trade group. “He was a very news-oriented, community-oriented publisher. He was also a very gracious, generous, compassionate guy.” Brown died of stomach cancer in April 2011. He was 87.
Guy DeVany
After moving from South Dakota to Attleboro to become publisher of the Sun in 1958, DeVany expanded the newspaper’s circulation area and expanded and modernized its 34 South Main St. plant. In 1969, he engineered the sale of the Sun to Howard Brown, owner of the Kenosha News. Two years later, he became the first publisher of The Sun Chronicle when the Sun and North Attleboro’s Evening Chronicle merged. He also brought great technological improvements to the newspaper, expanded its staff and helped the Sun become a pioneer of color printing in New England. “Guy was a strategist, who was always several years ahead of the rest of us,” said Rixon, who served as managing editor and then general manager under DeVany. “He gave the appearance of being daring, yet all of his moves were well-researched, well-planned and well-rehearsed. Sometimes I think he walked out the front door twice, just to make sure he did it right.” He retired in 1983 and died in 2003 at the age of 91.
Paul Rixon
In the spring of 1970, Rixon moved from his hometown of St. Albans, Vt., to North Attleboro to become publisher of The Evening Chronicle, succeeding his boyhood idol, former Speaker of the House Joe Martin. Under DeVany’s guidance, he led the merger of the Chronicle with The Attleboro Sun in March 1971 and became The Sun Chronicle’s first general manager. In 1983, he succeeded DeVany as publisher. A fiercely competitive old-school newspaperman, Rixon ushered The Sun Chronicle into the digital era, turning it into a seven-day-a-week newspaper and a perennial contender for New England Newspaper of the Year honors. “Paul was very sure of his instincts both as journalist and a businessman,” said Jeffrey Peterson, who would later become publisher of The Sun Chronicle. “He had a vision for this company and pursued it relentlessly.” Rixon moved to St. Petersburg, Fla., after his retirement in 1998. He died in 2015 at the age of 81.
Clarence Roberts
A native of Mansfield, Roberts first joined The Attleboro Sun as its Foxboro correspondent in 1922. Charles Cain, editor and publisher at the time, brought him into the newsroom full time in 1926. He left to become editor of the Greenfield Recorder-Gazette in western Massachusetts, returning in 1933 when Cain asked him to lead the newsroom. He would remain as editor of the Sun and later The Sun Chronicle until his retirement in 1972. “Robbie,” as he was universally known, was a prolific writer and a quiet but firm editor whose key usually opened the office in the morning and closed it at night. “It is no exaggeration that without him the newspaper never would have survived,” DeVany said.
Oreste P. D’Arconte
His newspaper career began in the mid-1960s as a reporter in his hometown of Allentown, Pa., but D’Arconte moved to Attleboro in 1969 and stayed with the Sun and Sun Chronicle for another 44 years. After earning a reputation as an enterprising reporter for exposing the prevalence of drug dealing on Attleboro streets, he later became the editor and general manager of The Sun Chronicle before succeeding Rixon as publisher in 1998. During his tenure, The Sun Chronicle continued to win Newspaper of the Year and General Excellence awards from New England trade groups and launched its own website. He retired in 2013.
Jack Carty
“He’s always smiling.” That, said Rixon, was the key to Carty’s success as a newspaper advertising salesman for roughly 60 years. That career included stints as advertising manager at The Attleboro Sun and The Sun Chronicle. A native of Pawtucket, he helped bring many Rhode Island companies in as customers and greatly expanded the newspaper’s advertising base. “He sells with a smile,” Rixon said. “Jack just has a way with people.”
Bill Hannan
Hannan always wanted to work in newspapers while growing up in Attleboro, but his first full-time chance came at the Stamford Advocate in Connecticut. In 1969, he returned to Attleboro and became the last managing editor of The Attleboro Sun before it became The Sun Chronicle in 1971. Seven years later, he retired though he continued to write a “Remember When” weekly column, which became a must-read for natives of the area. He continued writing that column each week until August 2007 when, at the age of 94, he told The Sun Chronicle he wanted to “retire again.” He died in April 2009, just a few days short of his 96th birthday.
