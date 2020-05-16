After trying on 10 dresses, Madison Morgan, 17, of Attleboro found the one.
It’s long and gold, and would have been just right for Attleboro High School’s junior prom.
Kim Morgan, her mother, snapped this photo of her daughter Feb. 29 at New York Lace in Taunton, the first stop in the pair’s prom dress search.
The dance, originally scheduled for May 15 at the Taunton Holiday Inn, was canceled when school was canceled due to the coronavirus in mid-March.
“She was so disappointed when prom was canceled, but more so when school was canceled,” Kim said via email.
Kim says Madison is coping well with remote learning, but misses her friends and is worried about how the situation will impact her college search.
Kim, who is working from home, enjoys being able to connect more with her while they’re weathering the shutdown at home together. However, she’s sad Madison, who celebrated her birthday in April, is missing out on the prom experience.
“As a mom, I’m disappointed and say that I don’t get to see her go through the prom process, getting her hair and makeup done and taking pictures,” she said. “She’s hoping to be able to wear her dress next year for her senior prom.”
