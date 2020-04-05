WRENTHAM — With the Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year award already in his back pocket, King Philip Regional High senior Mike Griffin took off on his daily run through the streets of Wrentham the other day with his newest accolade — All-American recognition by the National Scholastic Athletic Foundation.
“I have a new routine now, sleep until 11 (in the morning), get up and then do a 35- to 40-minute workout, some three or four miles,” said Griffin.
He has extra time on his hands these days as all academic and athletic activities at King Philip Regional High have been suspended until further notice in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Griffin was cited by the NSAF for an incredible indoor track season in which he captured the Hockomock League Championship Meet title in the 1,000 meters, finished first in the MIAA Division 2 Championship Meet mile, and was the first runner to break the finish line tape at the Reggie Lewis Center in the mile at the MIAA All-State Meet.
“It’s a nice honor,” Griffin said.
He is one of six student-athletes selected by NSAF in the mile, joining Bay Stater Alex Fleury of Phillips Andover Academy, William Coogan (the son of legendary Bishop Feehan High great and U.S. Olympian Mark Coogan) of Phillips Exeter Academy in N.H. along with one runner from Utah, Idaho and Arizona apiece.
Griffin’s indoor running performances this past season were exceptional. He won the Hockomock League Championship Meet's 1,000 meters in 2:30.4, owning a four-second margin over runner-up Nick Calitri of Franklin High.
Two weeks later at the MIAA Division 2 Meet on the same RLC surface, Griffin won the mile in 4:16.46, posting a seven-second margin of victory over Zach Barry of Wellesley.
Griffin followed that up by winning the MIAA All-State Meet championship in the mile at 4:13.55 for a four-second advantage over his Hockomock League arch-rival Tyler Brogan of Franklin High.
Now, all the University of Tennessee-bound Griffin can do is run the streets, do some impromptu weight training and conditioning workouts with what he has available and hope for an outdoor dual meet at King Philip's Macktaz Field.
Griffin was headed for the New Balance National Indoor Track Meet at The Armory in New York City during the second weekend of March, but that was canceled due to national health concerns.
His hopes of going to the Junior National Championship in Greensboro, N.C., for a fourth straight summer are in jeopardy as well. Meet officials were hoping for a June date, perhaps even competition in July.
“Basically, I’m doing light stuff, some normal runs, but nothing too hectic,” Griffin said. “I might go out one day and find a flat spot and measure out a mile or two.”
Throughout his running career at KP, Griffin has come to know all of the roads throughout Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk on his individual workout runs. Now, Griffin is happy for the fact that he is seeing more people jogging, walking and exercising.
The loneliness of a long distance runner is finding his social distance.
“There’s not much I can do right now,” he said of being unable to work out at King Philip High or at Challenge FAST in Plainville. “I’ve been running these streets for four years, so there’s not much more to see. But it’s good to see more people running, more than I normally would.”
The 5-foot-8, 145-pound Griffin is following a workout plan devised by KP track coach Scott Kramer and Warrior cross country coach Chris Elgar upon the advice of the University of Tennessee track coaching staff.
Last summer, Griffin also gained All-American recognition by taking second place in the 2,000 meters steeplechase in his third appearance at the New Balance Junior National Outdoor Championship Meet in Greensboro — clocking a KP school-record time of 5:17.19 to clip nine seconds off of his previous personal best time.
In fact, the steeplechase just may be Griffin’s calling card as a Volunteer. He tried the event at a twilight invitational meet in Weston during his sophomore season and found the multi-disciplinary training to be well-suited for his interests.
While the distance runs endeared him to the recruiting interests of the University of Tennessee, the Volunteers also mentioned him as a likely steeple-chaser. Usually at a distance of 3,000 meters, individuals run and jump some seven and a half laps over multiple hurdles, one of which is situated over a water pit.
“The first time out, I liked it,” said Griffin. “So I decided to stick with it. Though now without hurdles on the (KP) track, I can’t go jumping over fences.”
Griffin played baseball and soccer as a kid growing up, but found his affinity for running fast at long distances.
“I probably should watch what I eat, but I don’t,” said Griffin, mindful of his customary every day routine as a student-athlete being disrupted. “I haven’t been to the gym in a month. When I get to college, they have a nutritionist. My parents expect me to eat healthy.”
Griffin is planning to head to Knoxville, Tenn., for a running camp in August,
“I loved it down there," Griffin said.
The Volunteer men’s team is coming off of a fifth-place finish at the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championship Meet.
Griffin started his senior season by winning the MIAA All-State Cross Country Meet title in Gardner with a time of 16:06, finishing seven seconds ahead of his nearest challenger, Will Chaffin of Concord-Carlisle High.
Griffin placed eighth at the Foot Locker Regional Cross Country Meet and was among the top 40 at the National Meet.
Elgar, King Philip's cross country coach, is not one to mince his words when it comes to Griffin.
“Every accolade that he has earned has come from his incredible determination," Elgar said. “Mike has pursued greatness in running while also showing incredible humbleness and a team-comes-first spirt that has earned him the love of his teammates and respect from his opponents.”
Griffin has an academic workload to complete during his final second semester as a senior at KP, the school community adopting a “pass-fail” standard. But, there may be no Hockomock League Championship Meet, no King Philip High prom and no commencement exercises.
“We have remote learning we get assigned work to do, but no mandatory (on-line) classes,” said Griffin. “I do have work which I have to pass in by the end of the week.”
Griffin is not too worried about adding a few pounds to his frame in the absence of regimented workouts by the KP coaching staff and the absence of competitive meets.
“It only takes me five minutes or so after I get up to go on my run, he said. "I do what I have to do – I have my own set schedule then the rest of the day, whatever. I’ll figure it out. I was prepared to do my best this year.
“I hope that I can run another race some day for King Philip High. Hopefully, the National Meet outdoors, I have a good chance of being the national champion in the steeplechase. I keep grinding away..
