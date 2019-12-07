31: The number of Kraft Group-owned properties which are taxed
9: The number of companies which own these properties
$232,998,200: Assessed tax value of those properties
9.3: Percentage of town’s total assessed value represented by those 31 properties
1: The number of Kraft Group-owned properties not taxed, but charged with payments in lieu of taxes based on ticket sales
$473,984,200: Assessed value of that property, Gillette Stadium
$2.5 million to $3.5 million: The amount typically received annually by the town for payments in lieu of taxes on Gillette
$8,778,187: The amount of revenue that would be raised if Gillette was taxed
$706,982,400: Total assessed value of all Kraft Group-owned properties
$2,502,939,454: Town’s total assessed value (per state’s Division of Local Services, FY 2019)
28.2: Percent of town’s total value owned by Kraft Group
$1.52: Current amount received by town for each game ticket sold
$2.64: Current amount received by town for each special event ticket sold
$1.32 million: Amount town is guaranteed in lieu of tax payments if ticket sales fall
519: Acres owned by Kraft Group
