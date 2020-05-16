A rainy, empty playground at Mansfield’s Robinson Elementary School caught Krissy Worth’s eye on March 13.
“I took it because I was shocked that hardly anyone was there,” she said.
Worth said she snapped it a few minutes before 9 a.m. as she was dropping off her son, Cullen, 8, when the schoolyard is usually filled with activity before the school day starts.
“It was eerie no one was around,” she said.
Since schools closed, Cullen, a second grader, has been taking part in distance learning with his class. Worth says he enjoys the Google meetings with his teacher and classmates the most as he misses his teacher, friends and school environment.
She says he tells her he misses them everyday.
“I had no idea this was the last time he would enter that school or see his friends and teacher,” Worth said. “Makes me sad to think about it and look at this picture now knowing what was to follow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.