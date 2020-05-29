Actress Kristen Bell and designer Benjamin Hart will be talking with Jeff Kinney, hugely successful children’s author and owner of An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, live on Crowdcast.
Bell and Hart will be discussing their “silly and warm” picture book, “The World Needs More Purple People,” which show kids (and adults) how to “embrace the things that bring us together as humans,” according to Unlikely’s website.
You can sign up for the talk for free at www.anunlikelystory.com/event/kristen-bell-ben-hart.
