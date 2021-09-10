NORTON — The Norton High football team is looking to flex its muscles this season.
“The kids are working extremely hard — I’m really happy,” Lancers head coach Jim Artz said. “We’ve got a much stronger team, strength and conditioning wise, than we had my previous two seasons here.
“The kids that are seniors now have bought into the lifting and the conditioning so as a team we’re much stronger,” Artz added. “You can’t win it in the weight room and with conditioning, but you can certainly lose it.”
The Lancers are coming off a 0-4 Fall-2 season in the Tri-Valley League, but the makeup of their team has changed in a major way in a few months’ time.
“We had a young team last year (just eight seniors on the Fall 2 team, some of whom were inexperienced),” said Artz. “This year, we’re going to be a senior-heavy team.
“Overall, I think that we’re in a much better spot than we were in the spring, but we are in a very competitive league so we’re going to have to work hard to be good. But I do think we are in a much better place.”
Four members of Norton High’s Class of 2022 will serve as the team’s captains: Fall-2 TVL All-Star JD Artz (the elder Artz says the 5-11, 225-pound center-defensive tackle is “probably our strongest player on the team”), two-way lineman Ben Litchfield (Artz says the 6-1, 205-pounder has “worked tremendously hard” after breaking his thumb in the team’s Fall 2 opener), quarterback Matt Kirrane (the 5-10, 160-pounder can also play safety) and Jack Nihill (a 5-10, 170-pound wide receiver-free safety).
Kirrane will actually share the signal-calling duties with classmate Nathan Tripolone (the 5-10, 160-pounder also starts at weak safety). Sophomore Jake Ogilvie (6-3, 210) is also expected to see some time under center.
“Matthew is more of a traditional throwing quarterback, while Nate does a great job of running at that position,” said Artz. “To be honest, I think I’ll be working to get the sophomore some time as well. He slings it really well and has been pushing both senior quarterbacks every single day.”
Well-stocked in the backfield, the corps of running backs includes seniors Anthony Tripolone (5-10 and 160, Nathan’s twin brother also plays in the secondary), Ryan Fitzroy (5-9, 180; also plays strong safety), Cam Lombardi (a 5-11, 175-pound all-league linebacker) and Michael O’Keefe (5-10, 170; another standout at linebacker) and junior Colby Cerrone (the 5-9, 175-pounder also plays linebacker), who made a strong impression in Fall 2.
“We kind of look at it that last March was our spring football and it gave us a chance to see a couple of kids do some things,” said Artz. “Colby Cerrone was a kid that we didn’t know what we were going to get at running back, and he got a chance after an early injury and became a game changer.”
Other skill position players include seniors Thomas Mulvaney (a 5-10, 165-pound wide receiver-defensive back), Ryan Strojny (the 6-3, 215-pounder can play wide receiver, tight end and safety) and Kevin Pitts, a 6-1, 163-pound wide receiver-defensive back who has impressed with his strength.
Senior Andrew McGillivray is a basketball player who brings size (6-3, 245) to the tight end and defensive end positions.
Henry Eck (a 5-10, 185-pound offensive lineman-linebacker) and Ryan Morabito (a 5-10, 190-pound offensive lineman-defensive end) are also members of the Class of 2022. Two-way linemen Logan Moberg (5-11, 260) and Daniel Ayala (5-10, 215) are juniors. Shane Sinclair (a physical 5-9, 225-pound guard-defensive tackle) and Charlie Artesani (a 6-3, 190-pound wide receiver-safety) are sophomores who will contribute.
While Artz is pleased with the upper layer of his depth chart, he admits that the team’s overall depth is a concern.
“If one of our big guns goes down, that’s where we’re going have to try to get to be a little bit more flexible and find kids to play spots that they weren’t necessarily playing,” Artz said. “If we have an injury, we’re going to have to shuffle and maybe play a kid out of position. Sometimes you can weaken two to replace one. I want to try to avoid that.”
