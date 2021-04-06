A state or city removes a monument to the Confederacy.
A deceased author’s trust stops publishing a few stories of that author’s collection because they depict certain ethnicities in the inaccurate and demeaning stereotypes of the author’s times.
A college renames a building originally named in honor of an alumnus or donor who was (among other things) a slaveholder or slave trader.
A teacher includes in her history lesson some little-known or previously ignored (but accurate) facts about a Founding Father or a revered explorer — facts that confirm that the historical hero committed some of the political, economic or social sins that ordinary mortals are prone to.
And when these things happen, right-wing America yells, “You’re canceling culture!” or more often, simply the accusing description or epithet “Cancel Culture.”
But no culture is being canceled or censored or consigned to oblivion. No Orwellian “memory holes” erase all mention, all records, all evidence of the events, persons or publications in question. No one becomes (Orwell again) an “unperson.”
History is not rewritten, just updated.
The monuments and statues will find a new home in museums and exhibit halls. Those particular Dr. Seuss books, at least one of which the author himself revised, will still be found in libraries, in bookstores and on shelves in children’s bedrooms. The building will not be razed. Its occupants and users will still know for whom and why it was formerly named — and will be free to argue about the renaming or to defend the reputation of the former honoree.
Faced with human heroes, we will lessen our compulsion to idolize or worship great historical actors and will instead better appreciate both the limits and the broadness of their lives and achievements.
Ironically, it is those in right-wing America shouting “cancel culture” the loudest who are doing their best — I call it their worst — to cancel the pluralistic culture that true democracy produces and without which democracy cannot survive.
Those right-wingers seek to cancel cultures that they believe are unnecessary or dangerous to the task of being a “real” American.
Those cultures and the issues they raise are downplayed (“what racism?”), delegitimized (“they’re not entitled to the same rights we are, even if they’re citizens”), denied or defined away (“there’s no such thing as transgender, or climate change, or police brutality”) or demonized (“they’re murderers, rapists, drug dealers, gang members, child traffickers”).
In the right-wing’s version of a good society, democracy’s sense of community and the need to trust, help and cooperate with one’s fellow humans is replaced by the belief that everyone else (even the government) is either out to harm you or to steal from you and that government and law enforcement can’t and won’t protect you from “them.” You need a gun.
In a right-wing culture, getting more money into your pocket means you have no obligation — nor does government — toward those who don’t have enough to put in theirs. Therefore both taxes and the social safety net should be cut.
The cultures that would be canceled in right-wing America (too often “white-wing” America) would be those that are in provenance and practice nonwhite, non-native born, non-heterosexual, non-Christian and nonviolent.
Nonviolent? Yes. See Jan. 6 at the Capitol.
