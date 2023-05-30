Laurie Sawyer
AGE: 51
ADDRESS: 136 Curtis Ave.
Marital Status: Married
CHILDREN: One
OCCUPATION: Academic administrative manager at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in communications
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Candidate for city clerk in 2021. Campaign volunteer coordinator for Paul Heroux’s run for mayor in 2017 and 2019.
POLITICAL PARTY: Democrat
MOST ADMIRED LIVING POLITICAL FIGURE AND WHY: Michelle Obama — Inspiring, honest. Quote: “When they go low, you go high”
TOP GOAL IF ELECTED: Environmental sustainability
HOW WOULD YOU ACHIEVE THAT GOAL: Work with the other sitting councilors to support the creation of the sustainability commission to find ways to keep our city sustainable now and for coming generations. Promote responsible economic development which preserves our green space, from parks, fields, and hiking paths.