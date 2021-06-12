ATTLEBORO-- It doesn’t take much time to drown and it’s quiet.
Nobody knows it's happening until it's too late.
A calm pleasant day by a lake can turn to terror and tragedy in an instant.
“It takes seconds,” J.B. Fisher, the health and safety director at the American Lifeguard Association said of drowning.
“Normally it’s a silent struggle under the surface."
The Stop Drowning Now website makes that point as well.
“Drowning is fast and silent,” it said. “It can happen in as little as 20-60 seconds.”
That’s exactly what happened to two youngsters in Brockton a month ago.
Rafael Andrande, 13, and Tiago Depina, 12, were skipping stones on Waldo Lake in D.W. Field Park on May 15 when one fell in an the other tried to rescue him.
Neither knew how to swim and both were gone before their parents knew what happened.
Fisher said drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death among children under the age of 14 and so the statistic has added two names.
Every year in the U.S., as many as 3,500 people drown according to stopdrowningnow.org.
And Fisher fears those numbers will go up with a critical shortage of lifeguards.
“We feel we’re going to hit 5,000 this year,” he said.
YMCA CEO Robin McDonald said learning to swim is critical in preventing drownings.
Unfortunately, some kids aren’t able to take lessons.
Economically disadvantaged youth drown at a higher rate than others because they have limited access to lessons and a pool, she said.
The Attleboro Y has a special program called the “Jonathan Stout Safety Around Water Program” which is run in memory of Jonathan Stout, an Attleboro resident and Y member who drowned at the age of 19 at Quaddick Reservoir in Connecticut.
The program seeks to teach swimming skills to 100 kids a year, which could save their lives one day.
“They are lessons geared to youth which teaches them how to be safe around water and what to do if you fall in,” McDonald said.
And McDonald said everyone needs to be aware of their own skill levels.
“If you don’t know how to swim, that puts you in more danger,” she said.
The Stop Drowning Now website lists a number of facts about drowning and important facts.
“The truth is that most drownings are preventable, but you have to understand the facts and know how to prevent it from happening,” it said.
Here's a partial list. For the full list go to stopdrowningnow.org
- Drownings are a leading cause of injury and death for young children ages one to 14.
- Children five to 17 years old are more likely to drown in natural water, such as ponds or lakes.
- Sixty-four percent of African-American, 45 percent of Hispanic/Latino, and 40 percent of Caucasian children have few to no swimming skills.
- African-American children ages five to 19 drown in swimming pools at rates 5.5 times higher than Caucasian children in the same age range.
- Seventy-nine percent of children in households with incomes less than $50,000 have few-to-no swimming skills.
