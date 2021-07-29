NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro American Legion Post 49 junior baseball team will meet Dartmouth Post 307 in the first game of a best-of-three series to determine the District 9 championship Friday at 8 p.m. at Community Field.
Post 49 captured the decisive third game of its best-of-three semifinal round series with Aciushnet Post 265 by a 10-0 margin in six innings Wednesday at Mason Field.
Leo Lombardo (three hits, three runs scored), Aidan Conrad (two hits, two RBI), Aiden Hochwarter (two hits, two walks, two runs scored), Connor Belanger (two hits) and Nate Kelly (two hits, three RBI) led the North Attleboro hit parade.
Hudson Abramaitys and Ran Martin combined for four innings of shutout relief pitching for Post 49, allowing one hit and one walk. Owen Lombardo started on the mound and worked two innings for North Attleboro.
Post 49 set in motion the series-clinching win by scoring four first inning runs. Kelly drove home Leo Lombardo and Nick Haven with two-run double down the third base line, while Ran Martin followed with a two-run double as well.
North added another trio of runs in the second inning. Leo Lombardo drilled a leadoff double and Haven singled. Hochwartter and Kelly followed with RBI singles, while Martin added a run-producing sacrifice blyball.
In the fourth inning North increased its lead to 9-0 with two more runs. Troufield singled and Mark Vogel reached base on an error, both scoring on a triple by Conrad.
North ended the game in the sixth inning as Leo Lombardo reached base on a fielders choice, advanced on a Belanger base hit and scored on a Hochwarter groundout.
