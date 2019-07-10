FALL RIVER — The unbeaten North Attleboro American Legion Post 49 junior baseball team hit the ball all over Chew Park in taking home a 20-2 victory over Fall River in District 9 action.
North Attleboro (14-0) scored six runs in the fifth inning on five hits, with Luke Vaillancourt having two hits in the inning.
Kyle Briere drove in three runs with three of North’s 12 hits. Jason Pappone drove in four runs with two hits, while Jamie Alessandro and Vaillancourt each had two hits.
Post 49 broke open a scoreless game in the top of the third when Briere smacked a two-run triple with Owen Taber and Justin Neidel aboard via walks.
North Attleboro sent 18 batters to the plate in a 12-run fourth inning, collecting five hits in the frame. Pappone drove in three runs in the inning, while Benn Sherman, Brieren, Alessandro and Taber each had RBI singles.
Taber and Matt McMahon combined to pitch a two-hitter. Post 49 finishes the regular season against Dartmouth at Fairhaven Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.