To the editor:
The Civil War originated over the issue of slavery and its extension into western territories. In February 1861, the United States comprised of 34 states. Seven southern states declared they were seceding to form the Confederate States of America. The Civil War began that April. During the Civil War, approximately 620,000 Americans paid the ultimate sacrifice. To put the casualty count in perspective, 600,000 Americans live in the city of Baltimore.
After the war, 4 million slaves were freed based on President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and civil rights were granted to freed slaves.
The 13th Amendment of the Constitution states, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as punishment for a crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.” Slavery has not existed in the United States for over 150 years.
Today in 2021, 167 countries still allow and employ slavery, including U.S. trading partners India, China, and Pakistan. China enslaves approximately 18 million people. Most familiar to us are the Uyghurs, from the province of Xinjiang in China.
One million Uyghurs are currently forced by the Chinese government into reprogramming camps, tortured, forced into factory labor, and are under constant surveillance. One such factory employing Uyghur slave labor, located in Qingdao, made 8 million pairs of shoes for Nike in one year.
As you celebrate Juneteenth, pledge your allegiance to BLM, and endorse critical race theory, all the while wearing your Nike sneakers and swag, take a moment for reflection. There is a tremendous amount of effort being put forth to divide our citizens — we are either oppressors and the oppressed. This enormous effort proves to me that we, as Americans, are not divided.
We stand united together against oppression, slavery, and discrimination.
Karen Ostrom-Kelly
North Attleboro
