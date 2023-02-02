Let’s not forget our social contract To the editor:
There is a lot of debate about whether we really need all our laws in Ab America. Many folks feel they should be able to do whatever they want as long as it doesn’t hurt anybody else or disturb their equal rights.
Some think this should include things like rejecting military service, consuming whatever substances you want, saying no to vaccination, hiring prostitutes, rejecting medical treatment for children, gorging on pornography, engaging in hate speech, keeping a closet full of assault rifles and plenty of ammo, and spending as much money as you want on political candidates.
But all those things have social or civic consequences, to family members, to neighbors, to pedestrians, to children, to marriages, to public safety, even to national security.
Here is what we need to remember.
When we became an adult or a citizen of this country, we entered into one big social contract called constitutional law whereby we agreed to abide by government processes and decisions designed to help hold together families, corporations, educational institutions, churches, and democracy.
If we want to do without personal regulation, we had better all be super well educated and super angelic personalities. Do you even know one such person?
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah