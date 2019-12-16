To the editor:
On Tuesday, Dec. 10, at around 6:45 a.m. my daughter was unfortunately involved in an accident attempting to turn onto Bushee Street on her way to Attleboro High School.
It is a rather difficult area to navigate since you have to cross two lanes of traffic at that location if heading towards Capron Park.
Although a car in one lane had stopped to allow her access, the other did not. In the end, the important thing is that no one got hurt.
I just want to thank the officer who came on scene, as well as the nearby crossing guard and pedestrian in a Patriots shirt who both went over to check on my daughter immediately after the impact. Your kindness was greatly appreciated. As for the accident, if anyone saw it occur, please call Officer Morse at the Attleboro Police Department. Any additional information would be extremely helpful.
I also want to take this opportunity to ask people in the Attleboro area to slow down a little in the morning and take a better look at your surroundings.
Due to the new high school being built, most students now have to access a temporary parking lot via Bushee Street near Domino’s or by turning onto either Verndale Avenue or Hawthorne Street via Thacher Street. Please be aware that many of these drivers are fairly new to the road so please proceed with extra caution and perhaps even — give them a brake!
Patti Panzer
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.