To the editor:
I'm 83 years old and my home is valued around $280,000. My taxes are over $4,100 which comes out to $350 a month.
This is ridiculous for someone living on a fixed income. The city council and the mayor needs to do something for seniors.
I believe I've paid for schools long enough. This city won't be satisfied until all the elderly loose their homes.
William Gallant
Attleboro
