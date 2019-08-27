To the editor:
Contributor Julie Garland summarizes her view of gun control in Aug. 26th’s Sun Chronicle (“Congress fails, our kids suffer”) .
Her recommendations are typical of most anti-gunners who seemingly have little regard or knowledge of government’s involvement with gun owner rights through history.
National background and licensing checks, she acknowledges, are unlikely to remove guns from the streets.
What she and the frenzied mobs stirred by people like Michael Bloomberg do not seem to acknowledge is those actions, taken on a national level, are precursors for confiscation of guns. Modern-day confiscation presents itself under the guise of government ‘buy-back’ programs: an illogical description for guns that were never sold by the government. Moreover, calls for banning so-called assault weapons or any ‘long guns’ are not founded on actual events but merely gut response to the idiotic actions of a very few nut jobs.
What such nationwide programs do accomplish is a registry for fascist takeover of democratic states when, what ever law enforcement agency directed by political leaders are issued authority to round up privately owned weapons.
I don’t know if Ms. Garland is aware of the ever-growing onerous restrictions associated with gun and owner registration in this state and the unilateral decision making regarding gun control practiced by our Attorney General, but she might want to review those rules. Talking gun control in this state is preaching to the choir.
Firearm deaths are tragic events, typically traumatic and even more so when children are involved.
But practice drills to help establish safe response in case of emergency are a way of life: Tornado drills in Texas, lock down drills in schools and other institutions, and many of us recall climbing under desks in elementary school in preparation for a nuclear attack.
I would offer today’s kids suffering from anxiety is the result of way too much coddling and lack of requiring responsibility from them as well as over tolerant behavior by parents who want to be their kids’ friends. Not because of schools holding safety drills.
It is interesting that so many people are obsessed with national gun control while they seem to ignore the thousands of deaths each week associated with drug abuse or the hundreds of deaths caused by drivers who fail to obey simple traffic laws. Those deaths far exceed gun violence incidents. One has to wonder why the bodies of dead drug abusers who lie on the streets in California’s once beautiful cites do not make the 6 o’clock news?
National control of gun ownership is not going to change the behavior of the small number of ‘crazies’ who will always seek to destroy for whatever warped reason. Our high courts have upheld the spirit and intent of the Second Amendment that allows private ownership of guns. Until that amendment is changed, it is imperative that our right to possess guns without fear of government confiscation is protected.
The Second amendment is not a ‘second class’ amendment among all the others. Its stands as a deterrent to those who would seek to remove our other freedoms and democracy.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
