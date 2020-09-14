To the editor:
I believe the view of Sun Chronicle columnist Mike Kirby on teacher optics is shortsighted (“Teachers not doing themselves any favors,” Sept. 12, City & Town).
We all want to return to normalcy — teachers and students alike. But we are a long, long way from being ahead of the coronavirus.
Yes, rates are down in the state and we are in a better position than we were six months ago.
But look at what’s happened at Boston College, for example, with a 3.8% positivity rate within weeks of opening. This will happen in our local schools as well.
We know that children are the most effective conduits of contagious illness. Teachers have a right to be concerned, and while some of it may be for themselves, I believe most of it is for the children they care for.
As a healthcare worker, I applaud their concern.
Yes, children need to get back to school but anyone who thinks we are truly safe to do so at this time is deluded.
We need to create the most robust remote learning system we can until we have significant herd immunity.
The optics of even one preventable death is not worth the risk.
Bradford Germain
Attleboro
To the editor:
Re: Mike Kirby’s column.
Is the entire staff of The Sun Chronicle back to work fulltime in The Sun Chronicle building, or are many of you working at home?
I ask only because you criticize teachers for being wary of having to return to the classroom full time.
Paul Miles-Matthias
Seekonk
To the editor:
This is a response to Mike Kirby’s recent teacher-shaming column published on Sept. 12:
While your opinion does not matter to me at all, The Sun Chronicle should focus more on the safety issues of students and staff and not waste their space with such ridiculousness!
Your public teacher bashing and shaming is totally out of line.
Have you even talked to a teacher about this? Have you stepped foot inside a school lately? Have you attended a town meeting? How did you become educated on what is actually going on?
I guess, right or wrong, we are still allowed to have an opinion but just because The Sun Chronicle printed it, doesn’t mean it’s worth reading.
We will be looking to hire subs when our staff gets sick so maybe you could apply for the job?
You would have to leave the safety of your cubicle-for-one surrounded in plexiglass to do that though.
Donna Anderson
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.