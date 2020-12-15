To the editor:
The recent decision by Attleboro School Committee Chairperson Stephen Withers and the majority of the school committee is distressing.
It is long past time to pause in-person learning. Disease rates are skyrocketing locally and nationally. The state is on the verge of a full lockdown.
What are you waiting for? Does a teacher have to die or become permanently disabled? Does a child?
The most reasonable immediate course of action would be to embrace virtual learning until our disease rates have fallen to a much safer level. Then, and only then, can we think about safely reopening schools to in-person learning. Give us a full month (at least) to get ahead of this deadly curve. We owe it to our children, our teachers, and our community.
Bradford Germain
Attleboro
