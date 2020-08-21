Endorsement: Ed Markey, US Senate
To the editor:
I have been watching the Senate race between incumbent Sen. Edward Markey and challenger, Congressman Joseph Kennedy III, with great interest.
During a recent debate. Kennedy bragged about traveling “all over the country”, and was critical of Markey for not doing the same. (Scratched head).
This past Saturday, upon arriving at a visit to the local Attleboro Farmer’s Market, Kennedy remarked “I get a lot more support in this state, than any where else”.
I have to ask the obvious question, why is he looking for support “anywhere else”?
I prefer a candidate who is focused on the jurisdiction he/she is seeking to represent.
Patricia Lafond-Valade
Plainville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.