To the editor:
I support City Council Vice President Heather Porreca for mayor as the candidate whose focus is on Attleboro; the candidate with the humility to listen and the candidate with the pragmatic leadership experience to get the job done.
I support Porreca despite having known Paul Heroux since we were in sixth grade. And despite Heroux being the person who asked me to run for council against the long-standing president.
What I didn’t expect was the change that occurred once Heroux and I were elected and I wasn’t the subordinate student. Heroux quickly became impossible to work with.
By contrast, Porreca is dependable, respectful and dare I say, nice. Her example, support and leadership on the council has contributed to any success I’ve had. She’s been patient as I learned, encouraging after I’ve stumbled and direct when she disagrees.
And, Porreca and I have disagreed strongly on the council floor. On each occasion, democracy has prevailed. The topics were debated, the votes were cast and we all moved on to the next issue. No grudges were held.
I’m excited about the prospect of a Porreca administration and the positive impact a respectful and cohesive municipal government poses for our city. Vote Porreca!
Todd Kobus
Attleboro
