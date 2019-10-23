To the editor:
I have known Heather Porreca since she first joined our city council. I have found her to be an enthusiastic supporter of our city and an amazing mother. I love how she and others have nourished and grown the Attleboro Farmers’ Market into the fantastic destination it has become.
I have known Paul Heroux since he first chose to become our state representative. I have seen his compassion for the homeless and anyone else in need within our city. I admire how he has grown to recognize the need to look for the greater good in supporting the needs of all of us, even when in his own mind there might to be a different path to follow. He has the intelligence to know he has much to learn about each situation and is humble enough to know when he may have been wrong in his first thoughts.
I have had the opportunity to work closely with Heroux. Heroux is not governed by the letter following the individual’s name on the voters’ list.
He listens to others, analyzes the situation and makes up his own mind based on the facts. For this reason, my vote for mayor will be going for Heroux on Nov. 5.
Jackie Romaniecki
Attleboro
