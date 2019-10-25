To the editor:
I am writing to share my support for our mayor Paul Heroux’s re-election campaign. I’ve lived in Attleboro with my husband for five years, and we have two children, ages 4 and 2. We moved to Attleboro because it was affordable and close to highways and public transportation. We have since decided to stay in Attleboro in the future, in part because of the leadership of Heroux.
We support many of his policy initiatives, such as the environmental changes he’s brought and his planned longer term changes. We support the purchase of the Highland Country Club, the construction of a new high school, and the plans for the revitalization of downtown Attleboro.
I appreciate Heroux’s persistence, integrity, transparency, and competence. My family and I trust him to move our city forward and look forward to living in the city under his leadership.
Stephanie Gray
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.